Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:51 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2019 10:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower Arts Center invites you to join them in honoring the Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead.

They will have arts and crafts activities for the whole family; including sugar skull decorating, tin art, paper cutting and bracelet making. This event is free and open to all ages. It will take place next Saturday, Oct. 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visit The Price Tower Facebook page to RSVP and to share pictures from the event! The Price Tower is located at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville. For questions, call 918.336.4949.