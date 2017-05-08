Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:31 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2019 11:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday.

The commissioners will have continued discussions about rental fee expenses at the Osage County Fairgrounds for Rod Hartness.

Hartness was told in July that he could rent the fairgrounds for $50 a day in the middle of the week. Hartness is now being told that cost is $450. Policies state that the $450 price has always existed, but that price is just now being enforced. Hartness argues that he should be grandfathered in at the $50 price because that is what he was originally quoted at back in July.

The commissioners will also talk about Osage County health insurance and look to approve the sale of different tax properties across the county.

The meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.