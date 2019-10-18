Posted: Oct 18, 2019 12:02 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2019 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

District 10 Representative Judd Strom has stayed busy in the community since the conclusion of last spring’s legislative session.

The Representative has been fundraising. Strom said he has helped to raise $260,000 for a Fire Training Service Facility to be built at the Tri County Technology Center in Bartlesville.

That would allow local firefighters and volunteer firefighters in the area to seek additional training that they might need. That reduces the costs for the local heroes who usually travel to Stillwater to get the training need. Normally, they would have to stay a night in Stillwater on top of paying for the training.

Localizing a similar facility greatly reduces the costs for fire departments in the Bartlesville, Dewey, Copan, Ochelata, Oglesby and Nowata area. Strom said the facility would even serve portions of Osage County (i.e. Avant and Bowring).

Strom said they would like to start on the project as soon as possible at Tri County Tech. He said the Eastside Substation that was installed for the Bartlesville Police Department needed to take place first at TCT. That was implemented in the beginning of September.

As for the pending Fire Service Training Facility at Tri County, Representative Strom said they are still waiting on a few pieces to fall into place. No ground has been broken yet as they Tri County Tech continues to look for additional funding, architects, and full-time educators for the facility.

Representative Strom also gave credit where credit is due when talking about the project. He said Tri County CEO Lindel Fields and TCT's Senior Director of Economic Development at the Pawhuska Business Development Center have played a big role in getting grants for the project.

They needed $20,000 at the start to get just a burn tower, but when they saw it was going to be a facility for the outlining community, they were determined to grow it into a better facility than they had originally planned. Representative Strom said they are very excited to see where this project ends up.