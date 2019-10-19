Posted: Oct 19, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2019 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will review a letter to Brennen Murray, the Executive Director of The Journey Home, when they meet on Monday.

The letter concerns indigent burials. You can read more on the issues surrounding indigent burials in Washington County and the need for the letter here.

Next, the Commissioners will discuss an agreement for professional mass appraisal services between the County Assessor’s Office and Arkansas CAMA Technology, Inc. Also up for discussion will be quotes to remove old duct work to make way for the installation of new duct work and an owner-provided 20-ton unit for the Washington County Fairgrounds building.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners will open a bid for a 2005 or newer chip spreader.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. They will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21st.