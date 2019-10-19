Posted: Oct 19, 2019 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2019 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hear a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease when they meet again.

The Dewey City Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 21st at 7:00 p.m. They will meet at Dewey City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately following the Dewey City Council meeting. The floor will be open to the public in both meetings.