Tom Davis

Three and a half years ago, Bartlesville High School Athletic Director Spence Rigdon was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. After numerous surgeries and extensive treatment, he will now be transitioning to hospice care.

According to many, Spence has positively influenced numerous lives through coaching, teaching, baseball, church, athletic administration, and community involvement.

Many have asked how to best support and show care for his family. Spence’s wish is that Christina and their children: Rilee 19; Bradee 16; and Cy 11, not be burdened by medical and mortgage debts upon his passing.

To support his wish, Matt Epperson and others set up a GoFundMe account. Your donation will help make a difference in the lives of the Rigdon family for years to come.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $60,000 of the $175,000 goal.



Donations may also be made directly to the fundraising account at BancFirst Bartlesville. Checks should be mailed to BancFirst, Attention: Angel Bradshaw, 300 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003.