Posted: Oct 21, 2019 12:45 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 12:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey is already bracing for Christmas as they are preparing for their 32nd Annual Night-Time Christmas Parade.

The holiday cheer will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14th. The theme for this year's parade is “Favorite Christmas Movie.”

You are invited to join the parade at no cost! Forms for the Christmas Parade in Dewey can be found at City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave.

The entry form can be submitted by fax to Cassie Hayes at 918.534.2274. You can also bring the form back to City Hall or you can take it to Chris Revard at Dewey's Arvest Bank. If you have any questions, you can call Revard at 918.337.3379 or send him an email at crevard@arvest.com. Hayes will also take question by phone (918.534.2272) or by email (clhayes@cityofdewey.com).

A sample entry form can be found below. All forms are due by Tuesday, Dec. 10th.