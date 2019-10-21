Posted: Oct 21, 2019 1:02 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2nd Annual Rumble in the Park will take place this Saturday, Oct. 26th from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Staging for the event will take place at the Food Pyramid in Bartlesville, which can be found at 2501 SE Washington Boulevard. Things move on to the donation site from there.

A Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory representative will be at The Shop located at 228 South Seminal in Bartlesville to collect toys and take cash donations from noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The toy run will benefit Operation Toy Soldier, a non-profit that gives toys to children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers.

Also at The Shop, there will be burgers, games and a 50/50 drawing for all to enjoy while supporting a good cause.