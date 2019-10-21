Posted: Oct 21, 2019 1:45 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 2:03 PM

The Walmart Distribution Center in Bartlesville made a generous donation to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville on Monday.

ARF of Bartlesville announced the Walmart Distribution Center had made a $2,500 donation to complete construction on the final area of their building. They are located along Highway 60 next to the Industrial Park as you head west toward Nowata.

The final construction piece is a loft living area for a full time caretaker to stay at ARF. This caretaker will help out in emergency situations and will also guarantee the future of ARF by being trained as a backup volunteer in all areas of the building. This includes financial tracking, adoption paperwork, spay and neuter clinics, and animal medical tracking.