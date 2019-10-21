Posted: Oct 21, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 4:09 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old man from Wann was found with over an ounce of marijuana on his person which led to an arrest. Isaac Prather was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville Police officer made contact with Prather who was walking on Penn Avenue in Bartlesville late Saturday night. The officer asked if Prather had anything illegal on him. Prather stated, “ugh.” He then volunteered that he had marijuana in his backpack

A digital scale and a pipe with burnt residue were also located in the bag. In total, the marijuana weighed 35.2 grams. Bond for Prather was set at $1,000. He entered a guilty plea.