Posted: Oct 21, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Rod Hartness was back at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting discussing how much he should be paying for midweek events he is holding at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Former Fairgrounds Director Pee Wee Easley had agreed to charged Hartness $50 an hour, but the rules state the price is $450 an hour. Now that Easley is no longer associated with the Fairgrounds, District One Commissioner Randall Jones argues that Hartness should have to pay full price because they are beginning to enforce those rules. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher explains things from a legal perspective.

Fisher went on to say that the commissioners should also contact other parties who may be in the same situation Hartness was in because Fisher says the commissioners could face liability issues.

As part of a compromise, Jones was willing to charge Hartness $250 an hour. Hartness continued to argue that nobody ever told him about the change in fees and that he had already sent out information stating that it would cost $50 an hour.

Fisher agreed with the advice that Hartness had received from his attorney. Ted Smith, who was filling in for District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney, agreed to honor the $50 rate.

Jones said they are looking to make the rates as fair as possible for everyone who wishes to rent out the Fairgrounds.