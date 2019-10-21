Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:00 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 3:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on domestic abuse charges after a weekend incident. Rusty Liston appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the misdemeanor charges. Liston entered a guilty plea.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police were called to a residence on the 300 block of Adeline Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The victim, who was in relationship with Liston, claims that he woke her up and punched her in the mouth two times.

She further claims that Liston grabbed her by the throat and forced her outside and then pushed her down the stairs. The victim was observed to have blood coming from her mouth when officers arrived. She also had red marks on her neck, arms and legs.

Bond for Liston was set at $1,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Liston is due back in court on November 6.