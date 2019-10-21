Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:33 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Men and women of the Osage Nation who live in the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska area have the opportunity to audition for a part in the movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” on Saturday, November the 9th and Sunday November 10th at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Auditions will last from noon to five on both days.

At the casting call, everyone will be measured for sizes. They ask that you wear form-fitted clothing and ladies should avoid wearing false eyelashes and heavy makeup. Anyone who would like to be in the movie should begin growing out their hair so that they can be styled according to the era of the story.

Any Osage community member who is unable to attend the casting call, but would like to be considered should send a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com. Please use “KFM Casting” in the subject line. For any other questions, send an email to KFMGeneral@gmail.com.

Children under the age of 16 will have a casting call at a later date.