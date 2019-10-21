Posted: Oct 21, 2019 7:18 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2019 7:18 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public School Board voted to approve a contract to sell Will Rogers Complex to Paths to Independence for $165,000.

Earlier this year, BPS declared the building at 4620 E Frank Phillips Blvd as surplus and the one bid they received for the building was from to Paths to Independence – a local, private school that works with kids with autism. PTI is in their third year in the building.

After much negotiation, the contract was approved unanimously Monday night. The District's Technology Department is located at the facility and will remain there under a separate rental agreement. McCauley say the District does great things for the kids on the autism spectrum and that they hope to partner with PTI well into the future.

Superintendent McCauley said they can now move into private negotiations. He said he has visited with Executive Director Clair Bartley with Paths to Independence about the decision and that they will hopefully come to an agreement soon.