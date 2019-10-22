Posted: Oct 22, 2019 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

A recess to visit the Tower Center at Unity Square construction site will take place during the next Tower Green Design Committee meeting.

During that time, members of the Committee will listen to a presentation by Scott Ambler of Ambler Architects on concrete colors for the project. When they return to their session, the Tower Green Design Committee will discuss and take action on a recommendation on a color of concrete for the future green space between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center.

The Committee will meet at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at Bartlesville City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. They will meet in the First Floor Conference Room.