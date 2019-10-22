Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:43 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 12:47 PM

A resident raised questions about the City of Dewey's Code Enforcement to the City Council Monday night.

Richard Watt raised questions about what services the City of Dewey offers to the public to help with issues like the disposal of brush piles. Mr. Watt asked if the city could chip up the brush, but the city asks that residents cut up their limbs to a certain length, bundle them up, and leave them next to their trash to be collected.

When asked about the implementation of a recycling service, Mayor Tom Hays said it is an expensive endeavor to start a recycling process. He said in a small town such as Dewey, it is almost impossible to afford, and it is almost out of the question to have.

While recycling is an interesting and awesome thing to pursue, the City of Dewey said they have not found the right avenue that will produce promising results. They feel as if they would not see enough people participate and that no one would be willing to pay for the services.

The City of Dewey knows that they would have to pay for the services and would desire to provide them, but there are other areas they think they can cover more efficiently with the tax dollars that they have. Mr. Watt thanked the Dewey City Council for listening and said he only brought up the matter to see if they would look into a proficient, local process for disposal of recyclable wastes.

The Council said that they would see what they can do.