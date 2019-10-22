Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:59 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 1:07 PM

Quotes to remove old duct work at the Washington County Fairgrounds Building in Dewey was discussed on Monday.

County Clerk Annette Smith discussed the work with the Washington County Commissioners. She said the installation of new duct work as well as the installation of an owner provided 20-ton unit would be taking place at the Fairground Building.

With the labor being over $5,000, the Commissioners needed three quotes brought before them, but they only received one quote for the work after they petitioned for quotes. Because of this, they acknowledged the single quote as received and approved it for the work at the Fairgrounds.