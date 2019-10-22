Posted: Oct 22, 2019 1:22 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 1:29 PM

In a recent Dewey Public Works Authority meeting, City Manager Kevin Trease shared some good news about the ultra-violet disinfection system that they bought last May.

Back in June, Trease said Haynes Pump and Process was having trouble shipping the $65,673 piece of equipment the City of Dewey bought from them. Now in the month of October, he said those troubles are all gone. The system is expected to be delivered by Monday, Oct. 28th.

Dewey City Manager Trease said the old system was installed in the mid-1980's and that the city tried to replace the equipment 6 years ago. It would have cost $400,000 to replace the obsolete ultra-violet waste water system then.

Trease said they couldn't wait any longer though, which is why the system was purchased this year.

There was another bid proposed in May that the City rejected. It would have cost the City of Dewey $125,000 if they would have accepted the bid. That bid included the removal of the old system on top of the installment of the new system.

Instead, City Manager Trease said the City of Dewey has opted to install the system to save the citizens $60,000.