Posted: Oct 22, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The American Therapeutic Riding Center is holding a run for special needs this Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska to honor the late Roy Clark.

Exhibitions will start at 8 inside the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena and the race will start at noon. Concession stands open at 9 and all proceeds benefit the American Therapeutic Riding Center. Stall and RV Hookups are available on-site for a small fee.

Entry fee for those 15 and under is $25 plus a $10 barn fee and those over the age of 15 must pay $45 plus the $10 barn fee. There will be a silent auction and vendors are still welcome to sign up. Just contact Denise at 918-246-9450.

(Photo Courtesy of American Therapeutic Riding Center Facebook Page.)