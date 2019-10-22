Posted: Oct 22, 2019 2:20 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Businesses needing their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Certificate of Compliance Affidavits signed will no longer need to come to Board of Osage County Commissioners meetings. After the commissioners approved this weeks certificates, Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher let the commissioners know they didn't have to make that an agenda item moving forward.

The commissioners will continue to sign the certificates for each business, but it isn't something they will have to do at the meetings.