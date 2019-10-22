Posted: Oct 22, 2019 3:21 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley was looking for a way to get better health insurance for his county employees at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy said that option is not on the table at the moment because of a lack of money.

Bellamy added that the insurance plans haven't always been this way and that the commissioners have the authority to change it.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said his employees are displeased with the insurance options they have and he has considered exploring other options.

Bellamy said she does plan to check other options next year because insurance plans have gotten so expensive.