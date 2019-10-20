Posted: Oct 22, 2019 4:10 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 4:12 PM

Tom Davis

The 2018 Consumer Confidence Report for the City's water system says that Bartlesville water is safe.

According to Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen, there were no compliance violations for our water system, meaning our water is safe by EPA and state standards. Lauritsen said, "However, some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population, such as those who are undergoing chemotherapy or have undergone organ transplants, and people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly and infants. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers."

"Each year, Oklahoma municipalities are required to publish an annual report regarding their water system quality," Lauritsen said. "This report provides details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency and state standards."

You can see the report at the ODEQ website, http://sdwis.deq.state.ok.us/DWW/CCReports/OK1021401.pdf.

The City of Bartlesville utilizes raw water from three sources: the Caney River, Hulah Lake and the City-owned Hudson Lake, located north and west of Bartlesville. According to the 2018 CCR, local customers used an average of 5.55 million gallons of water a day last year.

For more information, see the report or call the Water Utilities Department at 918.338.4107.

