Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:39 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 3:39 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police Department will participate in the next National Prescription Drug

Take Back Day, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows citizens to safely

and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located

throughout the community.

“This will be the fourth time we have hosted this event, and it has been very successful,”

said BPD Capt. Kevin Ickleberry.

Locations for this event are:

Bartlesville Police Department



615 S. Johnstone Ave.

Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 3



100 S.E. Madison Blvd.

Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 4



3501 S.E. Price Road

Each site will be manned by at least one member of the police department, where citizens

can dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication in containers supplied by the

DEA. Once disposed of in the DEA containers, the police department will secure the

containers until they are picked up by the DEA to be destroyed.

The event is for pill and patch forms of medication only. No liquids, needles or sharps

will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous.