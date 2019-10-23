News
Posted: Oct 23, 2019
Local ‘Drug Take Back Day’ set for October 26
Bartlesville Police Department will participate in the next National Prescription Drug
Take Back Day, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows citizens to safely
and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located
throughout the community.
“This will be the fourth time we have hosted this event, and it has been very successful,”
said BPD Capt. Kevin Ickleberry.
Locations for this event are:
Bartlesville Police Department
615 S. Johnstone Ave.
Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 3
100 S.E. Madison Blvd.
Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 4
3501 S.E. Price Road
Each site will be manned by at least one member of the police department, where citizens
can dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication in containers supplied by the
DEA. Once disposed of in the DEA containers, the police department will secure the
containers until they are picked up by the DEA to be destroyed.
The event is for pill and patch forms of medication only. No liquids, needles or sharps
will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous.
