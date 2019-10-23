Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:20 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Osage Hills State Park invites you to the 2019 Osage Hills State Park Trick or Treat in The Park.

Trick or treating will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26th at the campground at Osage Hills. Anyone who wants to participate is more than welcome. Just bring a flashlight!

There will also be a campsite contest. Stop by the Park Office to pick-up your ballots to vote on the best campsite. Return your ballot to the Park Office on your way out. Return your ballot to the Park Office on your way out.

The Osage Hills State Park will still close at 10:00 p.m. so they ask that all Trick or Treaters be finished no later than 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.