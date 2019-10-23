Posted: Oct 23, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 10:36 AM

The Bartlesville Public Library is preparing to accept your unwanted items as they open up for donations soon.

Items that the BPL will except include books, crafting supplies, silverware for jewelry making, and musical instruments. These donations will be accepted the week of Saturday, Oct. 26th to Saturday, Nov. 2nd.

The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturday’s, the BPL is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. And on Sunday’s, they are open from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information on what you can donate to the Bartlesville Public Library, call 918.338.4187.