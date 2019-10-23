Posted: Oct 23, 2019 12:57 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Members of the Tower Green Design Committee toured the Tower Center at Unity Square project on Wednesday to select concrete colors for the project.

Vice Mayor and Committee Co-Chair Alan Gentges said a few colors were recommended before they made their decision.

The colors they chose were sombrero (a beige color), red rose and apricot. A natural concrete will be used for the apron sidewalk. Red rose is the color that was selected for the stage area to be built with the project. The other colors will be used for other portions of the project including the v-sidewalk that leads to the stage, the sun rays, and an additional walkway.

Vice Mayor Gentges said it will all be coordinated with the Price Tower Arts Center and the Bartlesville Community Center. He said they also looked at some naturally quarried sandstone that will be used for landscaping for the Tower Center at Unity Square project. The sandstone will not be uniformed in a particular manner and will be available at the future green space for kids to play on and for adults to lounge around.

Recently at Woolaroc, Gentges said he saw kids playing on a similar rock during an event held at the site. He said it gave him a sense of what the Tower Center at Unity Square might be some day. The project is said to be substantially complete by the end of January or mid-February 2020.

The Tower Green Design Committee still has some decisions to make about benches for the project that they will discuss in a few weeks when they meet again. The Committee will stay together until the project is completed.

We will have more updates on the project in the days to come. Photos can be found below of the Tower Green Design Committee touring the construction site of the Tower Center at Unity Square project. They are also seen looking at the sandstone as well as the example of concrete slabs before making their final choice.