Posted: Oct 23, 2019 1:00 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Staff from the Jane Phillips Medical Center approached the City Planning Commission about changing some signs on their campus and as you drive by on highway 75. Grants Administrator Nancy Warring explains what they plan to do.

The two reasons they are changing these signs is because of branding and trying to make the hospital stand out better. Tracey Diehl explains that.

The City Planning Commission approved the request pending city council’s approval.