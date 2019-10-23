Posted: Oct 23, 2019 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Foraker Company recently purchased the old K-Mart Building located off of Frank Phillips Blvd and Highway 75. They are now wanting to sell a tract of land located on that property separate from the rest. The land is 50,400 square feet and Grants Administrator Nancy Warring says it meets all proper zoning regulations. Her only concern is what may happen if the parcel doesn’t get sold.

That is why Warring made the suggestion to require a performance bond on the Foraker Company. Karsten Kenworth, who was representing the Foraker Company, said he had several interested people in the land parcel. He argued that once they sold the land, the Foraker Company should no longer be responsible for any upkeep.

They approved the lot split on two conditions that the Foraker Company must follow. Kenworth and the Foraker Group hope to have the parcel sold by the end of the year.