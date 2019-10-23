Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:36 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 4:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Republican Representatives Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin requested access to the non-classified impeachment inquiry transcript of Ambassador Volker’s testimony with the Intelligence Committee on Wednesday morning.

The Representatives said they were turned away by Committee staff. Later in the morning, Reps. Hern and Mullin again attempted access to the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility with over 40 Members of Congress and were able to gain access to the Intelligence Committee hearing, briefly, before Chairman Adam Schiff ended the hearing.

Rep. Hern said there was a ton of media that needs to be demanding to get in and what is going.

The Represententives also said many of his constituents didn’t believe him when he told them that Members of Congress were being barred from access to impeachment materials. Oklahomans, Hern said, are being completely shut out of this process – not one of the five representatives in their delegation are on any of the committees participating in the impeachment inquiry.

Since this inquiry is happening behind closed doors, Rep. Hern said there are no Oklahomans with access to important documents, testimonies, and hearings. Instead, he said three of Congress’s most radical, anti-Trump socialists are there: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"To watch this process move forward like this is baffling," Rep. Hern said. "I urge all Americans to keep fighting, call Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff every day and demand transparency in the process. You deserve to know what’s going on deep in the heart of our Capitol.”

Representatives Hern and Mullin released a brief video on the matter that you can watch here.