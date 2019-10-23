Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:37 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2019 3:37 PM

Tom Davis/TulsaWolrd

Ree Drummond's sixth cookbook, “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” is officially released Tuesday and that's just the start of some big things her and for "The Merc" in Pawhuska.

The restaurant-bakery-retail store attracts thousands of people to this Osage County town every week. Drummond tells Tulsa World there are plans for a makeover of the Mercantile’s restaurant in early 2020, with a revamped menu.

Drumond is also keeping busy with her popular TV series on the Food Network which was recently renewed for an additional three years.