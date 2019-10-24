Posted: Oct 24, 2019 9:59 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

“Super Saturday: Where There’s Progression, There’s Progress” is taking place at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection this weekend.

You are invited to attend on Saturday, Oct. 26th at 9:00 a.m. in the group exercise studio in the lower level of the medical center in Bartlesville. In this special one-hour workshop, you will learn how to safely and effectively progress your workout from one session to the next.

An exercise physiologist will explain simple, yet effective tools that will keep you building toward success. Adults of all ages can join the fun, and door prizes and special offers will be had.

To learn more or to register for the event, call 918.331.1102.