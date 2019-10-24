Posted: Oct 24, 2019 1:25 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 1:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Roy Clark Memorial Run For Special Needs Barrel Race is taking place this Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Opening ceremonies start at noon and the event will start shortly thereafter. Event Coordinator Denise Ward explains what the American Therapeutic Riding Center is and how Roy Clark became associated with it.

Anyone interested in competing in the event has until 7 p.m. Friday night to pre-register online. They can also register on-site at the event. Admission into the event is free.

Every dollar raised on Saturday goes to support the American Therapeutic Riding Center. The American Therapeutic Riding Center serves 90 riders and is located five miles west of Sand Springs. For more information, call 918-246-9450.

(Photo Courtesy of American Therapeutic Riding Center Facebook Page.)