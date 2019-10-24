Posted: Oct 24, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 4:39 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested for the second time on a failure to register as a sex offender charge. Anthony Robinson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing the felony charge. This is the second time in the last two months Robinson has been arrested on a similar charge.

The district attorney’s office has been contacted multiple times about Robinson interacting with young children. Robinson was convicted on a child pornography charge in a federal court in 2003. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.