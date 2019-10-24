Posted: Oct 24, 2019 1:59 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 4:40 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for driving under the influence for the fifth time on Wednesday. Deangelo Hubbard appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing the felony charges.

Court documents allege that Hubbard’s vehicle was pulled over on Kaw Avenue in Bartlesville. Officers determined he was driving under the influence. Hubbard has four previous DUI convictions that date back to 2012. Bond was set at $50,000 with a condition of no alcohol. Hubbard is due back in court on November 1.