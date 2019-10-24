Posted: Oct 24, 2019 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

This year, the Osage County Sheriff's Office is planning Halloween differently than it has in years past. In the past, they have always attempted to be present in every city across the county on Halloween.

This year, they are putting on a First Responders Festival at the Hominy City Pool on Saturday, November 2nd at 5 o' clock in the evening. Everyone from across the county is encouraged to come out and meet the first responders, play some games and enjoy some candy. Hot dogs will be provided.