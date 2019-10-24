Posted: Oct 24, 2019 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 2:17 PM

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford voted this week to oppose a Senate Democrat-backed resolution that would undo a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deduction.

Lankford’s vote to oppose the Resolution of Disapproval effectively blocks removing a cap on the SALT deduction put in place by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. He said repealing the state and local tax cap will force taxpayers living in middle America to subsidize those living in high tax states and localities, which only serves to provide a tax break for some of the wealthiest taxpayers, given that 94-percent of the taxpayers who will benefit from the repeal of the SALT cap make over $200,000 a year.

The Congressional Review Act permits Congress to overturn an agency rule with a simple majority vote within 60 legislative days after an agency has submitted the rule to Congress. For the resolution to take effect, it must pass both the Senate and House and be signed into law by the President.