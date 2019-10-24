Posted: Oct 24, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 4:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2nd Annual Rumble in the Park will take place this Saturday, Oct. 26th from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Staging of motorcycles and hot rods for the event will take place at the Food Pyramid in Bartlesville, which can be found at 2501 SE Washington Boulevard. There were over 50 motorcycles and classic cars from around town at the event last year.

Things move on to the donation site from there. General Manager Scott Holz for Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory said a representative will be at The Shop at Humble Road located at 228 South Seminal in Bartlesville to collect toys and take cash donations from noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said they will take toys, board games, cash or gift cards.

Stumpff Funeral Home will then give your donations to the International Guard, who will then distribute the gifts to families with deployed veterans. Holz said Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory has been a part of Operation Toy Soldier for several years now. Operation Toy Soldier is a non-profit that gives toys to children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers. This is the second straight year Stumpff Funeral Home has held a motorcycle toy run in conjunction with the program.

If you are unable to attend the 2nd Annual Rumble in the Park on Saturday, you will still be more than welcome to make a donation. Holz said they will have donation places in Bartlesville, including the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory located at 1600 SE Washington Boulevard. He said they will be collecting donations until the middle of December.

The funeral home will deliver the donations to the International Guard at that time. Holz said there is a great need for gifts this year for Operation Toy Soldier and they would appreciate it if you could help them in their effort in any way.

Also at The Shop at Humble Road next to their church, there will be free burgers, games and a 50/50 drawing for all to enjoy while supporting a good cause. There is no registration required at Food Pyramid for the motorcycle and classic car show. Holz asks that anyone and everyone show up to help the cause on Saturday.

As a side note, Holz said he could not thank Humble Road enough for all their love, support and generosity in making the event possible. He added that they should have great weather for the occasion as well.