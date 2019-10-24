Posted: Oct 24, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 2:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Renovations at Weeze's Cafe along South Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville are under way.

Owner D Smith said they started by replacing some mortar in the brick of the building. He said they have to do a lot of cosmetic things to their popular cafe first.

The awning at Weeze's Cafe is being completely redone. Smith added that they are completely redoing some of the structural windows above the awning. The cosmetics for the four pillars of brick are being restored to its original status so that brick can be shown as well.

After that, they will start in on the installation of thermal windows at Weeze's Cafe. Smith said they are also going to put in a 7-and-a-half foot-sign that lights up. Painting, replacing of ceiling tiles, the implementation of LED lighting and the placement of two, 5-ton air conditioners will take place inside.

Smith said they will only need to close for a week in January to put in the air conditions. Other than that, he said it will be business as usual. Weeze's Cafe plans on completing Phase One of the upgrades by the end of January.

Phase Two (the final phase) will take place in the kitchen. Smith said they are looking for more hood space. He said space is limited with space right now in the kitchen. This phase of the project could be complete within 4 to 6 months. Below is a mock graphic of what Weeze's Cafe may look like when Phase One is complete. The photo is from the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority.

We will have more on this story in the days to come.