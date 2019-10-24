Posted: Oct 24, 2019 12:00 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2019 5:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Dink’s Real Pit Barbecue is calling all BBQ lovers to help Bartlesville Athletic Director Spence Rigdon and his family.

On Monday, Oct. 28th, Dink’s will be contributing proceeds they make from the entire day to the Spence Rigdon fundraising effort. Three and a half years ago, Spence was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. After numerous surgeries and extensive treatment, he will now be transitioning to hospice care.

Whether you’re hungry for lunch or dinner, you can stop by Dink’s to help a local family in their time of need. If you cannot make it to the restaurant, you can consider donating to the Rigdon family’s GoFundMe page or directly to BancFirst in Bartlesville. Checks should be mailed to BancFirst, Attention: Angel Bradshaw, 300 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003.

Recently, the Bartlesville Board of Education elected to name the baseball field at Doenges Memorial Stadium as Rigdon Field. Spence Rigdon attended that special occassion on Monday, Oct. 21st.

When you go to Dink's on Monday, you can dine-in or carry out. Spence has positively influenced many lives in Bartlesville through coaching, teaching, baseball, church, athletic administration and community involvement.