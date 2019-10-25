Posted: Oct 25, 2019 6:30 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 6:30 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) on Thursday cosponsored a Senate resolution to condemn the House of Representatives’ closed-door impeachment inquiry process. The resolution was led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“If House Democrats are as serious about impeachment as they’re acting, they should apply an equal level of gravity to the process they think is so important,” said Lankford. “Speaker Pelosi couldn’t even wait for the whistleblower report before calling for an official impeachment inquiry. House Democrats have spent days questioning witnesses behind closed doors and then telling the American people the things they should know in a thirty-second soundbite. Why don’t they trust the American people to make their own conclusions based on the facts? If the Democrats in the House wish to continue down this path, it needs to be pursued in a transparent fashion worthy of the Constitution and intelligence of the American people.”

The resolution:

calls on the House of Representatives, prior to proceeding any further with its impeachment investigation into President Trump, to vote to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry;

calls on the House of Representatives to provide President Trump, like every other American, with due process, to include the ability to confront his accusers, call witnesses on his behalf, and have a basic understanding of the accusations against him that would form any basis for impeachment; and

calls on the House of Representatives to provide members of the minority with the ability to participate fully in all proceedings and have equal authority to issue subpoenas and other compulsory process.

For the full text of the resolution, click here.