Posted: Oct 25, 2019 9:16 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will host a new, one-hour program that will explore the common warning signs and other issues surrounding Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The event will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29th, in Meeting Room A at the library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. The Alzheimer’s Association developed the new “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.

The program will:

• Explore typical age-related changes

• Describe common signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia

• Offer tips on how to approach someone about memory concerns

• Explain the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis

• Detail possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process

• Identify helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources

For more information call 918-338-4169 or email literacy@cityofbartlesville.org