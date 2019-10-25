Posted: Oct 25, 2019 9:41 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 9:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska to discuss a number of important items.

The commissioners will interview three different engineering firms to conduct off system bridge selections. They will select Guy Engineering, Walter P. Moore or EST Inc. to conduct these inspections.

The commissioners will talk about different quotes they received to fix the camera system inside the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena. They will also talk about quotes they have received for fencing materials at the McCord shop.

Osage County FEMA Representative Bill Heald will be there to discuss the importance of meeting deadlines.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.