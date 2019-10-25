Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:40 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 1:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Another suspect trafficking drugs through Pawhuska has been arrested.

Gary Guffey was arrested Wednesday evening and is alleged to have been trafficking up to 20 grams of meth to town.

With the help of Osage Nation Police, Pawhuska police arrested Alicia Gibony over the summer as well. Gibony was allegedly trafficking 120 grams of meth onto tribal land. Those two cases total $14,000 in street value.

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva said his department began noticing a large number of burglaries across town over the summer. Silva said it was because people were stealing property and trading it for dope.

Police began arresting people on drug possession and larceny complaints. They then began using surveillance to make larger arrests. Silva says he has seen a decrease in property crimes since making the arrests.

Guffey was caught in a sting operation attempting to sell drugs to an undercover police officer. We will have updates on this story as they become available.