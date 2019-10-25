Posted: Oct 25, 2019 1:02 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 1:04 PM

Garrett Giles

With assistance from the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, the Nowata Police Department made four arrests Friday morning.

The arrests stemmed from 2 separate burglaries that occurred at Ash Express in Nowata. Undersheriff Jason McClain said they helped the NPD with a search warrant on Friday. He said it was a good day where two law enforcement agencies were able to join together and catch the suspects.

One suspect did escape custody for a short time but would eventually be apprehended. Undersheriff McClain said cigarettes, cigars and beef jerky were stolen from Ash Express.

Quinton Isaiah Ballard, William Andrew Gross, Kaitlyn M. Keeler, and William Robert Powell were arrested on Friday morning for the two burglary incidents. According to Undersheriff McClain, Ballard will face an escape from arrest charge because he allegedly ran from the patrol car before being rounded up again. He said Ballard has a couple burglary counts on him.

As for the others, Gross is faced with charges of possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both Keeler and Powell are faced with second-degree burglary, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

Nowata Public Schools was on a lock down due to the proximity of the arrests, but officials say the school was never under a threat.