Posted: Oct 25, 2019 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will show the community what they are all about at the beginning of November.

This is the fourth year the BPS Foundation is hosting their Scholars Showcase. Executive Director Blair Ellis said they just want to encourage you to come out and join them. She said this is the only event that they hold that serves both as a fundraiser and really showcases the Foundation's impact.

The Scholars Showcase will show how the funding that the Foundation provides fits into the funding the Bartlesville Public Schools District already receives from the State of Oklahoma, Bonds, and PTO's. Ellis said they will show the impact they have within the Bartlesville Public Schools District in a variety of interactions the night of the event.

Teacher and student demonstration tables will be set up. This includes teachers and students who have received grants from the BPS Foundation in the past. They will talk about the grant they received, how it impacted them and what that grant provided.

Teacher grants, Bruins on the Run, Elementary STEM and the new Agriculture Program will be highlighted as well. The night will end with a live auction.

The Scholars Showcase will be held on Nov. 5th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Hopestone Lofts located at 206 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. Tickets cost $20 and can be found at bpsfoundation.org.