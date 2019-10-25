Posted: Oct 25, 2019 2:44 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 2:47 PM

The Tower Green Design Committee met this week to recommend concrete colors for the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

A progress report on where the project is in the construction phase was also brought to the attention of the Committee. Vice Mayor and Committee Co-Chair Alan Gentges said he was pleased with how far Jonesplan, LLC has come on the project. He said they have pylons in and the infrastructure for the stage are of the future green space ready to go.

Elevation of the stage could be seen within a week or two. Working on getting power to all structures that will need power is underway as well. Preliminary work on the water feature already in place near the Bartlesville Community Center has also taken place. This is only for cosmetic improvements of the fountain.

Vice Mayor Gentges said you can already get a feel for what the Tower Center at Unity Square will be like because of the Price Tower Arts Center and the Bartlesville Community Center on both sides of the designated area for the space. He said he appreciates the community for their willingness to pitch in and help with the effort to beautify Downtown Bartlesville.

Rain has caused crews to lose a third of their work days on the Tower Center at Unity Square project. It was said in the project report, however, that the project sheds water a lot better than it did when they started. That has allowed crews to move into the area faster to continue work after a storm blows through.

Weather aside, Jonesplan, LLC said they are making good progress on the project. They said they could have the project completed by the end of January or mid-February 2020.