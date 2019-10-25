Posted: Oct 25, 2019 3:32 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 4:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way held their Pacesetter Reception on Thursday night on the 19th Floor of the Phillips 66 building in Bartlesville.

BRUW said that pacesetters are the core of their annual giving campaign and are vital to their continued impact within Bartlesville and surrounding communities. They thanked those who set the pace by pledging a donation of $500 or more to their annual campaign.

If you would like to become a pacesetter, you can call 918.336.1044.

This year’s giving theme for Bartlesville Regional United Way is “Give Today, Change Tomorrow.” BRUW plans to reach their 2019 financial goal of $2.3 million. They announced their 2019 goal during the first home football game of the Bartlesville Bruins.

They reached this goal in 2018 to improve the health, education, and financial stability through their 13 partner agencies of those living in Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties as well as parts of southeastern Kansas.

(Photo courtesy: BRUW)