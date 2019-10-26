Posted: Oct 26, 2019 3:38 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 3:38 PM

A cooperative extension services agreement between Oklahoma State University and the Washington County Commissioners will be discussed soon.

OSU will be acting for and on behalf of its Cooperative Extension Service and the United States Department of Agriculture when this agenda item is considered. After the item, Drew Ihrig with Musselman’s Abstract will present a joint tenancy quit claim deed to the Commissioners.

Later, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Bevan Creek bridge project in District 3 will be discussed. The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28th on the second floor of the Administration Building, which is located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.