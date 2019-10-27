Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:12 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2019 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today issued the following statement on US Forces successful operation in Syria involving ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

“The United States Special Forces and US Intelligence Services put their lives on the line for the people of our nation every day; today is another reminder that their commitment brings dramatically greater security to our globe. ISIS publicly demonstrated their cruelty for years, so the demise of the ISIS cult of death leadership is a gift to the free world. Unfortunately, terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda will require our focused attention for years to come, even after righteous judgment has been carried out on the heads of their evil organizations. I am grateful to President Trump, his leadership team, and especially our US Service members for their unrelenting attention on protecting the American people from terror threats around the world.”