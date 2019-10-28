Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:38 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 10:38 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met briefly on Monday morning. The commissioners approved several surplus resolutions for vehicles for the sheriff’s office. The vehicles were traded. Members of the county staff had previously commented that vehicles deteriorate quickly due to having to travel on county roads frequently.

District No. 1 commissioner Burke LaRue opted to table an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Certificate of Compliance because the applicant, Oklahoma Organic Growers, listed an out-of-county address.

Also, Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers stated that FEMA’s documentation deadline has passed and that over 100 sites were listed in the county. Summers says the next step is to get site inspectors to the affected areas to evaluate the financial impact.